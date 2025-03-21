Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

