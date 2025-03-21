Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $830,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $20,607,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,499,000 after buying an additional 365,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,534,000 after buying an additional 154,536 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,920,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

NYSE:APAM opened at $40.38 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

