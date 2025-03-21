Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLYVA opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

