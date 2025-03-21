Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $892,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,496,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,850,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 990,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,675,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,880,000 after acquiring an additional 894,053 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 900.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 970,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 873,237 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Genworth Financial stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.02.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.