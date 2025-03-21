Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $904,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 416.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 203,807 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

