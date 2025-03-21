Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $928,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,914 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Benchmark upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.