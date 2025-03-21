Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $77,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

