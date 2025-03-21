Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 171,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 2,802,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 392.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,807 shares in the company, valued at $876,750.70. This represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

