Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,112,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In related news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $265,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 350,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,628,000.53. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,177. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.44. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

