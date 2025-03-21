Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,549,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,224.50. The trade was a 36.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

