Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $921,000 in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

In other Everus news, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853 over the last quarter.

ECG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECG opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89. Everus has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

