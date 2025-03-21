Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,024 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

