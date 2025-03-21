Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,981 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $3,813,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. Barclays upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

