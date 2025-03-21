Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 364 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enpro were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enpro by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Enpro Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.68 and a 12 month high of $214.58.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

