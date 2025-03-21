Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 37,437 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 53.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $751,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 3.4 %

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $8.93 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

