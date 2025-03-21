Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,550 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,236,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 340,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 262,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

