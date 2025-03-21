Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,178 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,086,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

