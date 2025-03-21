Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,309 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 89.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 309,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 145,995 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,489,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $18.16 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

