Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,434 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

