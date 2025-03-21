Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 757,014 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 373,709 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 309,519 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 270,470 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,923,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.31 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

