11,643 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Tompkins Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
TMP opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.73.
Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
