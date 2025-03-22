5,622 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,427,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Royal Gold by 187.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 35.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 178,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 46,615 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.86.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $157.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.83. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $158.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

