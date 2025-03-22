694 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

ONEV opened at $125.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $116.34 and a 12-month high of $135.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

