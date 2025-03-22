7,418 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 31.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,396.86. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $364,950.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,452.40. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,527 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.