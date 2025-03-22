adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in adidas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.42. adidas has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

