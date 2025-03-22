AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,109 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,015 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

