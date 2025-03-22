AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 1.9 %

NWPX opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.