AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Visteon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 863,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,255,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Visteon by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,841,000 after buying an additional 88,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.12. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

