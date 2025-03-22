Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,558 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amentum were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $8,739,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $6,840,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Amentum Stock Performance

NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

