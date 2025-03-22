American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 272.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 33.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Down 3.0 %

AOUT opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.29. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

