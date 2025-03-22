Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Americanas Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.