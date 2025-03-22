Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

