Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $2,585,603.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,590.94. The trade was a 16.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,568.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $316.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.24 and a 200 day moving average of $299.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

