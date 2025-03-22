Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 356,800.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

