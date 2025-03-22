Amundi Acquires 2,321 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Amundi lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 111.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 189.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $1,910,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 3.4 %

HY stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The firm has a market cap of $791.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

