Amundi Acquires New Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after buying an additional 155,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CommScope by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in CommScope by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,303,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 975,200 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,623,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $5.60 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

