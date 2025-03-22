Amundi Cuts Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in JFrog were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 365,376 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $73,417,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,140,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,171,000 after purchasing an additional 124,420 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 34.7% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,581,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 11.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $579,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,410,344.04. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,884,584 shares in the company, valued at $154,010,933.52. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,514,264. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

