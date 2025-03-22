Amundi Increases Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Amundi increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 213.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAFC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

HAFC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $678.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.87. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

