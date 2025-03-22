Amundi Makes New Investment in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Amundi bought a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.83. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

