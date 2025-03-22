Analysts Set Expectations for Mattr FY2025 Earnings

Get Mattr alerts:

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mattr in a report released on Monday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mattr’s FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Mattr Price Performance

Insider Activity at Mattr

In other Mattr news, Director Kevin Nugent bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.71 per share, with a total value of C$25,410.00.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.