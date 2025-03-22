Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $72.75

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TPX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tempur Sealy International Price Performance
Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Tempur Sealy International
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempur Sealy International
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.