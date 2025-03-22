Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $72.75

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TPX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,271,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,750,000 after acquiring an additional 384,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,025,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,389,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after acquiring an additional 729,200 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,238,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.