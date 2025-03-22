Analyzing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and Critical Metals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.39 billion 2.23 $241.56 million ($0.26) -33.54 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lundin Mining and Critical Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 1 2 3.25 Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lundin Mining currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Lundin Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 6.63% 5.02% 2.92% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Critical Metals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

