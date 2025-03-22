Analyzing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.19 million ($4.80) -0.29 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($2.40) -1.92

Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -528.56% Protara Therapeutics N/A -55.96% -49.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,027.66%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 389.13%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Protara Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.