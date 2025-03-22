ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -116.84 and a beta of 0.63.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,914.85. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $191,776 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

