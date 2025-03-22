Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

