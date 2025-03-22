AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $135.96 and a 52 week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AptarGroup by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

