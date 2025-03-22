argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in argenx by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in argenx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $615.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.15. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $352.77 and a twelve month high of $678.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -698.89 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

