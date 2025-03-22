Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Up 14% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 305,691 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 255,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Arizona Metals Trading Up 14.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
