ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 228.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,397 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 396,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 65,417 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 13,068.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 64,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,470,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,730,000 after buying an additional 1,516,529 shares during the last quarter.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 13.0 %

BATS:ARKB opened at $83.77 on Friday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $108.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.46.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

