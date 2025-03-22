ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 55,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 92,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

